FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 11, 2018 / 11:58 AM / in 22 minutes

Turkey will drain 'terror swamp' in Iraq's Qandil, Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will drain the “terror swamp” in northern Iraq’s Qandil region, just as it cleansed Syria’s Afrin and other regions of Kurdish fighters, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during an election rally in Ankara, Turkey, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey will continue to carry out operations on Kurdish militants camps in the Qandil mountains, Erdogan said at a rally, after the Turkish army said over the weekend it hit 14 targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the region.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.