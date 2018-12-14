World News
December 14, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish military says it killed eight Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military carried out air strikes in northern Iraq on Friday, killing eight militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), it said on Twitter.

The air strikes targeted various regions in the area, including Zap, Hakurk and Haftanin, the military said. Turkey has regularly carried out air strikes on PKK bases in northern Iraq. The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

