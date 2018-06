ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish troops are advancing with “determined steps” towards the northern Iraqi region of Qandil where Kurdish PKK militants are based, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that the timing of the operation against Qandil, which Turkish jets have targeted several times in recent weeks, was not linked to Sunday’s elections.