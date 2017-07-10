U.S.-led coalition says Mosul victory does not mark end of global threat

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition backing Iraqi forces against Islamic State on Monday warned that victory against the ultra-hardline group in Mosul did not mark the end of its global threat and urged Iraqis to unite to defeat the militants.

The coalition welcomed a Mosul victory announcement moments earlier by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

"While there are still areas of the Old City of Mosul that must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding, the ISF (Iraqi security forces) have Mosul now firmly under their control," it said in a statement.