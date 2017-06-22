FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
U.S.-led anti-IS coalition denies striking area where Mosul historic mosque is located: spokesman
June 21, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 2 months

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition denies striking area where Mosul historic mosque is located: spokesman

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - The U.S.-led international coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq has not carried out strikes in the area where the historic mosque of Mosul is located, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

Islamic State had accused American planes of destroying the medieval Grand al-Nuri mosque and its famous leaning minaret in the northern Iraqi city.

``We did not strike in that area,'' coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian told Reuters by phone.

The Iraqi armed forces said the militants blew up the mosque as their troops closed in on it on Wednesday.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

