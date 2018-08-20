U.S.-led coalition service member killed in Iraq crash

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A member of the U.S.-led military coalition fighting Islamic State militants was killed and several injured when their helicopter crashed on a counter-terrorism mission in Iraq late on Sunday, the coalition said.

There were no indications that the crash was caused by hostile fire and the incident was under investigation, the statement added.

“All personnel were recovered by Coalition forces immediately following the incident, and three were evacuated for further treatment,” said the statement.

Colonel Sean Ryan, a spokesman for the U.S.-led international coalition, said on Twitter the crash was of a military helicopter.

On March 15, all seven personnel aboard a U.S. military helicopter carrying American service members were killed in a crash in western Iraq.

The United States says it has about 5,200 troops in Iraq that are part of a coalition fighting Islamic State militants.