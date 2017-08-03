FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 hours ago
Yazidi genocide still ongoing, unaddressed: U.N. inquiry
#World News
August 3, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 15 hours ago

Yazidi genocide still ongoing, unaddressed: U.N. inquiry

Iraqi Yazidi refugee women mourn during a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them in Sinjar region, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live in apartments provided by a UNHCR-sponsored housing scheme, near Thessaloniki, Greece, August 3, 2017.Alexandros Avramidis

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Islamic State is still committing genocide against the Yazidi minority in Iraq after three years but the world is failing in its duty to punish the crime, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said on Thursday.

"The genocide is on-going and remains largely unaddressed, despite the obligation of States...to prevent and to punish the crime," the commission said.

"Thousands of Yazidi men and boys remain missing and the terrorist group continues to subject some 3,000 women and girls in Syria to horrific violence including brutal daily rapes and beatings."

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan

