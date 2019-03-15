World News
March 15, 2019 / 5:14 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Suicide attack strikes people leaving last Islamic State enclave in Syria

1 Min Read

DEIR AL-ZOR PROVINCE, Syria (Reuters) - A suicide attack targeted people leaving the last Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria on Friday, a witness and the U.S.-backed forces besieging the area said.

The witness said three women had detonated explosives at a position where people who had left the enclave were surrendering, causing deaths and injuries.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is besieging the enclave, said there had been a suicide attack, but gave no further details.

Reporting By Rodi Said, Ellen Francis and Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below