Suicide attack strikes people leaving last Islamic State enclave in Syria

DEIR AL-ZOR PROVINCE, Syria (Reuters) - A suicide attack targeted people leaving the last Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria on Friday, a witness and the U.S.-backed forces besieging the area said.

The witness said three women had detonated explosives at a position where people who had left the enclave were surrendering, causing deaths and injuries.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is besieging the enclave, said there had been a suicide attack, but gave no further details.