Islamic State to be defeated in Syria enclave 'very soon': SDF official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The last remaining Islamic State militants holed up in their enclave at Baghouz in Syria will be defeated “very soon”, an official with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Reuters on Tuesday.

The SDF earlier announced it had captured a camp at Baghouz where IS fighters had been holed up, though the battles were not yet over with some of the jihadists still holding pockets at the bank of the Euphrates River.

Asked by Reuters how long it would take for the SDF to finish the operation, Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, said the remaining Islamic state militants would be defeated “very soon”.