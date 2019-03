BAGHOUZ, Syria (Reuters) - An official with U.S.-backed fighters said there was calm and no clashes at Islamic State’s last enclave in eastern Syria on Wednesday, after pushing the jihadists from it on Tuesday into a sliver of land along the Euphrates river.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was clearing the areas it had already taken, searching for tunnels and hidden Islamic State fighters, and removing landmines, the official said.