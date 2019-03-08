62,000 uprooted in Islamic State battle crowd Syria displacement camp: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than 62,000 people uprooted by fighting around Islamic State’s last pocket in Syria have flooded al-Hol displacement camp in Syria, with 5,200 arriving between March 5-7 and thousands more expected, the United Nations said on Friday.

“Al-Hol camp has significantly surpassed its capacity, with the current population exceeding 62,000 individuals. More than 90 per cent of the new arrivals are women and children. Children represent the vast majority, 23 per cent are under the age of 12 and 12 per cent are under the age of 5,” a U.N. report said.