U.S.-backed SDF: Islamic State camp under full control

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized full control of a camp where Islamic State militants have been holed up in Baghouz near the Iraqi border though the operation is not yet over, an SDF media official said on Tuesday.

Some Islamic State militants were still confined to a tiny area on the bank of the Euphrates River and had yet to surrender, the official said in a note circulated to journalists. “We don’t know if they will fight back or not,” the official said.