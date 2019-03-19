Clashes still raging in last Islamic State enclave: SDF official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Clashes are still ongoing in the final Islamic State enclave at Baghouz and the jihadists are still holding some families as human shields, a media official with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday.

The official said earlier the SDF had seized full control of a camp at Baghouz where Islamic State militants had been holed up, though the operation was not yet over.

The camp represented the biggest part of Baghouz that was still under Islamic State control.