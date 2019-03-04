200 militants evacuated from Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria: SDF spokesman

DEIR AL-ZOR PROVINCE, Syria (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday it had evacuated about 3,000 people, including around 200 Islamic State militants, from the group’s last enclave in eastern Syria.

Mostafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, told Reuters that about 1,000 militants may still be inside Baghouz as well as additional civilians, which is holding up the battle to retake the village.

(This story corrects time element to Monday instead of Wednesday)