Thousands of civilians still inside Islamic State Syria pocket: SDF official

NEAR BAGHOUZ, Syria (Reuters) - Thousands of civilians remain inside the last Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria and they will be evacuated on Friday, said Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia.

The SDF has said a full evacuation of civilians is required for it to bring about the final defeat of the jihadists still holed up in the enclave.

Some civilians were evacuated earlier on Friday out of an estimated 7,000, with thousands more remaining, said Bali.