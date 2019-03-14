Hundreds of IS fighters, families surrender to U.S.-backed forces in Syria-SDF

BAGHOUZ, Syria (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters and their families surrendered in their hundreds to U.S.-backed forces besieging Islamic State’s final shred of territory in eastern Syria on Thursday, a commander with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Adnan Afrin, told Reuters.

Earlier a Reuters witness had seen dozens of men, women and children leaving the enclave. The SDF had repeatedly postponed its final assault to allow thousands of civilians to leave the enclave before resuming the offensive on Sunday.