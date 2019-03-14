More IS fighters, families surrender to U.S.-backed forces in Syria: witness

BAGHOUZ, Syria (Reuters) - Dozens of people, comprising Islamic State fighters, women and children, surrendered to U.S.-backed forces besieging Islamic State’s final shred of territory in eastern Syria on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had repeatedly postponed its final assault to allow thousands of civilians to leave the enclave before resuming the offensive on Sunday.

Some of those leaving on Thursday were carrying suitcases as they crossed out of the enclave along a dirt road, the witness said.