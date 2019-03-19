U.S.-backed SDF detains hundreds of wounded Islamic State fighters

QAMISHLI, Syria (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained hundreds of wounded Islamic State militants on Tuesday when they captured a camp where the jihadists had been holed up in their final enclave in eastern Syria, an SDF official told Reuters.

Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, said the wounded IS militants were being transported from the enclave at Baghouz to Hasaka province in northeastern Syria. He said they had been treated humanely.