2,000 more people quit IS Syria pocket: SDF military source

FILE PHOTO: A soldier said to be from US.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces is seen firing a rifle from a rooftop towards IS targets in Baghouz, Syria, in this screen grab taken from video said to be shot March 4, 2019, and uploaded to social media website on March 5, 2019. Social Media Website/ via REUTERS

DEIR AL-ZOR PROVINCE, Syria (Reuters) - More than 2,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday from Islamic State’s last pocket in eastern Syria at Baghouz, said a military source in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is besieging the area.

More than 6,500 people were evacuated over the previous 24 hours, including hundreds of surrendering jihadist fighters, a spokesman for the SDF said on Tuesday, after the militia had slowed its assault to let out more civilians.