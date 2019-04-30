Iraq says IS remains threat, leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'

A bearded man with Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's appearance speaks in this screen grab taken from video released on April 29, 2019. Islamic State Group/Al Furqan Media Network/Reuters TV via REUTERS

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that Islamic State remained a potent threat around the world despite reduced capabilities and that its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had made his latest video appearance in a “remote area”.

Abdul Mahdi did not say what country that area was in. He said Baghdadi’s purported video appearance, which was released online late on Monday, was an attempt to boost IS militants and that the group would attempt to carry out more attacks.