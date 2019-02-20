World News
February 20, 2019 / 10:38 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Trucks evacuate civilians from last Islamic State pocket in Syria: SDF official

1 Min Read

NEAR BAGHOUZ, Syria (Reuters) - A convoy of dozens of trucks carrying evacuated civilians has left the last Islamic State pocket in eastern Syria at Baghouz, the spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday.

The SDF has said isolating the civilians in the enclave at Baghouz from the remaining jihadists there is a crucial step towards the final capture of the area.

Reporters near the front line saw the trucks leaving the enclave.

Reporting by Rodi Said near Baghouz, Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below