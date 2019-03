A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces gestures in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia besieging Islamic State’s last enclave in eastern Syria said on Tuesday it had captured “157 experienced terrorists, mostly foreign nationals”.

The operation was carried out at Baghouz, the site of the Islamic State enclave, by SDF special forces, said Mustafa Bali, the head of the militia’s media office, on Twitter. He did not say when the operation took place.