World News
February 21, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Civilians did not leave last Islamic State Syria pocket: SDF official

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Remaining civilians in Islamic State’s last pocket in eastern Syria did not leave on Thursday despite earlier expectations they would, said an official in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, after trucks sent for them came back empty.

The SDF will continue efforts to evacuate the remaining civilians said the spokesman, Mustafa Bali, a move it has said is required before it can conduct a military operation against the jihadists left there.

Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below