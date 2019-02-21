U.S.-led coalition checking if French jihadist Clain killed in Syria: source

PARIS (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State is verifying whether French jihadist Fabian Clain, who claimed the November 2015 Paris attacks, has been killed in Syria, a French source said on Thursday.

“Checks are being made,” the source said.

France Info radio and BFM TV reported on Friday Clain had been killed and his brother Jean-Michel seriously wounded after a coalition air strike in Baghouz, the final pocket held by the militants in northeastern Syria.

Clain was identified as the man who voiced the recording claiming Islamic State carried out the attacks that killed 129 people and injured more than 350 in Nov. 2015.

France’s military and foreign ministry declined to comment.