U.S.-backed SDF gave 20 Islamic State fighters to Iraq, mostly French citizens

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over 20 foreign Islamic State fighters to Iraq last week, mostly French citizens, two Iraqi military sources said on Sunday.

The foreign citizens were handed over to the Iraqi military on Thursday, in the first of two transfers of mostly Iraqi detainees, the sources said.

The group includes up to 14 French citizens, a military source commanding troops near the Syrian border and close to the handover process told Reuters.