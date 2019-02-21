World News
February 21, 2019 / 9:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ten trucks transport Islamic State fighters, families to Iraq: local mayor

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Ten trucks transported Iraqi and foreign Islamic State fighters and their families to Iraq on Thursday as part of a prisoner handover by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to the Iraqi army, a local mayor said.

“The majority of them are Iraqis and the convoy was under maximum security protection headed to the Jazeera and Badiya military headquarters,” said Ahmed al-Mahallawi, mayor of the Iraqi border town of al-Qaim.

Both military bases are located in Anbar province.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below