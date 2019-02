FILE PHOTO - Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

NEAR BAGHOUZ, Syria (Reuters) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will defeat Islamic State “in a very short time”, the commander of the assault on the last jihadist enclave in eastern Syria said on Saturday.

Jiya Furat told reporters the U.S.-backed SDF had cornered the remaining Islamic State militants in one tiny neighborhood of Baghouz village, under its fire from all sides.