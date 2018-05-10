FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump heralds capture of five Islamic State commanders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five “most wanted” leaders of the Islamic State militant group had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a celebration of military mothers and spouses at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details.

Iraq had described the capture of the Islamic State commanders as “some of the most wanted” leaders of the group. The list did not include Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

