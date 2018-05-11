FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Iran says Syria has every right to defend itself against Israel: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran on Friday supported Syria’s right to defended itself against Israel’s aggression, state TV reported, accusing the international community of remaining silent over Israel’s attacks on Tehran’s key regional ally.

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

“Iran strongly condemns ...(Israel’s) attacks on Syria. The international community’s silence encourages Israel’s aggression. Syria has every right to defend itself,” the broadcaster quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Israel said it had attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time, in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet

