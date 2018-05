JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman will meet on Thursday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman is seen after attending a meeting at an Israeli military base near Kissufim on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The statement said that Shoigu had invited his Israeli counterpart but gave no details about the nature of the discussions, which come against the backdrop of Israeli calls for an end to any Iranian military presence in Syria.