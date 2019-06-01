World News
June 1, 2019 / 7:33 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Rockets fired from Syria at Israeli-occupied Golan Heights: military

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two rockets were fired on Saturday from Syria toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights causing no casualties, the Israeli military said.

A military spokeswoman said that the details were still being looked into and that it remained unclear who had fired the rockets and where they had landed.

Israel says that arch-foe Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, both of whom are fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war, are trying to turn Syria into a new front against Israelis.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria.

On Monday, Israel’s military said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position that had fired on one of its warplanes, and Syrian state media said a soldier had been killed in the incident.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below