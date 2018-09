BEIRUT (Reuters) - Jordan denied on Saturday an announcement by Syria that the Nassib border crossing between the two countries had reopened, a government spokeswoman said in a statement.

Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad are seen in the Nassib border crossing with Jordan in Deraa, Syria July 6, 2018. Hezbollah Media/Handout via Reuters

“Jaber Nassib crossing is still closed. It hasn’t reopened yet for movement of goods and passengers,” the statement quoted government spokeswoman Joumana Ghonaimat as saying.