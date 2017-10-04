Putin, on Iraqi Kurdistan, says Moscow handles situation with care

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was exercising a policy of non-interference and using cautious rhetoric after the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan in order not to explode the situation in the region.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin, speaking during an energy forum in Moscow, also said that it was in no-one’s interest to cut off oil supplies from Iraq’s Kurdistan.