FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin, on Iraqi Kurdistan, says Moscow handles situation with care
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 16 days ago

Putin, on Iraqi Kurdistan, says Moscow handles situation with care

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was exercising a policy of non-interference and using cautious rhetoric after the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan in order not to explode the situation in the region.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin, speaking during an energy forum in Moscow, also said that it was in no-one’s interest to cut off oil supplies from Iraq’s Kurdistan.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Olesya Astakhova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.