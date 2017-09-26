FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barzani says 'yes' vote won independence referendum, calls on Baghdad to engage in dialogue
September 26, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 24 days ago

Barzani says 'yes' vote won independence referendum, calls on Baghdad to engage in dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani said on Tuesday the “yes” vote had won in the independence referendum the KRG held in northern Iraq on Monday.

Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

In a televised address, he called on Iraq’s central government in Baghdad to engage in “serious dialogue (...) instead of threatening” the KRG with sanctions. Iraq’s prime minister has ruled out holding talks on Kurdish independence.

“We may face hardship but we will overcome,” Barzani said, calling on world powers “to respect the will of millions of people” who voted in the referendum.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
