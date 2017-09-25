Erdogan, Putin discuss Iraqi Kurdish referendum - Turkish presidential sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum by phone on Monday and laid stress on the territorial integrity of both Iraq and Syria, Turkish presidential sources said.

They said the two leaders also talked about the Astana process regarding Syria and agreed to discuss regional developments at greater length when they meet in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.