Erdogan, Putin discuss Iraqi Kurdish referendum - Turkish presidential sources
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in 25 days

Erdogan, Putin discuss Iraqi Kurdish referendum - Turkish presidential sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum by phone on Monday and laid stress on the territorial integrity of both Iraq and Syria, Turkish presidential sources said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures during an interview with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler and Reuters Chief Correspondent Parisa Hafezi at The Peninsula hotel on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

They said the two leaders also talked about the Astana process regarding Syria and agreed to discuss regional developments at greater length when they meet in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay

