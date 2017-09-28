FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi PM's office says Turkey agrees to deal only with Baghdad on oil exports
September 28, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 22 days ago

Iraqi PM's office says Turkey agrees to deal only with Baghdad on oil exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A still image taken from a video shows Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi speaking as he makes a statement in Baghdad, Iraq September 24, 2017. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Turkey told Iraq it would deal only with the Iraqi government on crude oil exports, the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday.

In a phone call with Abadi, Turkish Prime Minister Binali “Yildirim confirmed the support of his country to all decisions” taken or sought by the Iraqi government after the independence referendum held in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday, Abadi’s office said in a statement.

Among these measures, the statement mentioned “restricting oil export (operations) to the Iraqi government.”

It didn’t give more details or say how Ankara would deal with current crude exports from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King

