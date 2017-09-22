FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey calls on Barzani to cancel northern Iraq referendum
September 22, 2017 / 5:53 PM / a month ago

Turkey calls on Barzani to cancel northern Iraq referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey made a directly appeal to the president of the northern Iraqi Kurdish region on Friday, calling on him to cancel an independence referendum planned for Sept. 25, warning that Ankara viewed the vote as illegal and unacceptable.

Iraq's Kurdistan region's President Massoud Barzani waits to receive French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian and the French Defence Minister Florence Parly in Erbil, Iraq, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

In a statement, Turkey’s National Security Council called on Massoud Barzani to stop the referendum, saying it retained the rights defined in bilateral and international agreements if the vote were held. It did not elaborate on the nature of those rights.

The statement followed a meeting of the council, which was chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan is also due to hold a cabinet meeting later on Friday.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
