Turkey to form closer ties with Iraqi central government after referendum, PM says
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 8:40 AM / in 25 days

Turkey to form closer ties with Iraqi central government after referendum, PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey intends to form closer ties with Iraq’s central government after the Kurdish independence referendum in northern Iraq, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday, adding that Baghdad would control borders, airports and oil.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses his supporters in Kirsehir, Turkey, August 23, 2017. Mustafa Aktas/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Yildirim made the comments in an interview broadcast simultaneously on multiple Turkish television channels. He said Turkey would not launch “adventures” but would retaliate in kind if there is a threat against its interests.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

