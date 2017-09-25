Turkey weighing border, air space measures over Iraqi Kurdish referendum: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is evaluating steps regarding its border gates and air space in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum being held on Monday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks to media in Kirsehir, Turkey, August 23, 2017. Mustafa Aktas/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

In an interview shown by multiple Turkish broadcasters, Yildirim said Ankara will make decisions in more direct talks with the Iraqi central government after the referendum, adding that economic, political, diplomatic and military steps were being discussed.