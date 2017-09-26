FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says military, economic options on table over Iraqi Kurdish referendum
September 26, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 24 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan says military, economic options on table over Iraqi Kurdish referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday all options, from economic to air and land military measures, were on the table in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum held in northern Iraq on Monday.

In a speech made at the presidential palace, Erdogan said Turkey would not hesitate to use the means at its disposal if the road to peace is blocked, adding he hoped the Kurdistan Regional Government would come to its senses.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Dirimcan Barut; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

