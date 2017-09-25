FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan to discuss response to Iraqi referendum during Iran visit: PM
September 25, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 25 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan to discuss response to Iraqi referendum during Iran visit: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with Tehran their response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum when he visits Iran next week with the Turkish chief of staff, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 1, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Yildirim’s comments, in an interview broadcast on multiple Turkish television channels, came after Erdogan spoke by phone on Sunday with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and voiced concern that the referendum will cause regional chaos. Erdogan is due to visit Iran on Oct. 4.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

