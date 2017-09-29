FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. does not recognize Kurdish independence vote in Iraq: Tillerson
September 29, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 20 days ago

U.S. does not recognize Kurdish independence vote in Iraq: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not recognize the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan and urges an end to “threats of reciprocal actions,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement on Friday.

Kurdish people protest outside the Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

“The United States does not recognize the Kurdistan Regional Government’s unilateral referendum held on Monday. The vote and the results lack legitimacy and we continue to support a united, federal, democratic and prosperous Iraq,” Tillerson said.

“We urge calm and an end to vocal recriminations and threats of reciprocal actions,” he added.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish

