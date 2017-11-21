FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron tells Iran, Israel leaders of need to preserve Lebanon's stability
November 21, 2017 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron tells Iran, Israel leaders of need to preserve Lebanon's stability

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told the leaders of Iran and Israel in separate telephone calls that it was vital to keep Lebanon disassociated from regional crisis and urged all countries in the region to work collectively to reduce tensions.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Macron’s office also said in a statement that he had told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that France was attached to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but that regional subjects and ballistic missile programmers should be discussed separately.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
