FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 29, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Lebanon's Hezbollah to work with Syrian state on refugee returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran-backed Hezbollah will coordinate with the Syrian state and Lebanon’s General Security agency to help return Syrian refugees who want to go back to their country, its leader said on Friday.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Lebanon’s Hezbollah was establishing a mechanism to return “the biggest possible number of Syrian refugees” who want to go home safely and voluntarily.

The Shi’ite Hezbollah movement has provided vital armed support to the Syrian military in the country’s civil war, helping it regain swathes of the country.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.