Lebanon's Hezbollah to work with Syrian state on refugee returns

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran-backed Hezbollah will coordinate with the Syrian state and Lebanon’s General Security agency to help return Syrian refugees who want to go back to their country, its leader said on Friday.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Lebanon’s Hezbollah was establishing a mechanism to return “the biggest possible number of Syrian refugees” who want to go home safely and voluntarily.

The Shi’ite Hezbollah movement has provided vital armed support to the Syrian military in the country’s civil war, helping it regain swathes of the country.