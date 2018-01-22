FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK aims to find ways to reduce violence in Syria after Turkey operation: PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will look to find ways to stop any further escalation of violence in Syria after Turkey opened a new front in the country’s war, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

“We recognize Turkey has a legitimate interest in the security of its borders,” the spokesman told reporters. “The UK is committed to working closely with Turkey and other allies to find solutions that provide stability, refrain from escalating the situation and protect Turkey’s security interests.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Andrew MacAskill

