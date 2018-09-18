FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin: operations of Israeli air force breach Syria's sovereignty

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that Israel’s air force was conducting operations in breach of Syria’s sovereignty, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 18, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Putin said that a Russian military plane had been shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft systems near Syria’s coast because Russian-Israeli agreements on the prevention of dangerous incidents were not observed. He also asked the Israeli side to avoid such situations in future, it said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet

