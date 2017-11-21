Putin to inform Saudi king about his meeting with Assad: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with the king of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to inform him about his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves after a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia November 20, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

“Today there will be Putin’s telephone conversation with the king of Saudi Arabia, and one can certainly expect that Putin will inform his Saudi counterpart about yesterday’s meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Putin hosted Assad in his Black Sea residence in Sochi on Monday to talk about the need to move from military operations to the search for a political solution to Syria’s conflict, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.