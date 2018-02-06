Russia's Putin spoke to Iranian president: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement said the two leaders talked about the search for a political settlement in Syria, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the conflict in Yemen. They also spoke of their determination to implement the international deal on Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin said.
Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams