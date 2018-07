MOSCOW (Reuters) - Israel will prevent all attempts to violate its border, including from air or land, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday as he met Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, July 8, 2018. Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Their meeting will focus on what is going on in Syria and Iran, Netanyahu added.